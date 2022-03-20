Saba eases testing requirements. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- People traveling to Saba since Thursday, March 17 no longer have to do a COVID-19 test on-island on day 2 and day 5. Instead, they have to test only once, on day 4. And, as of March 23, persons traveling from St. Eustatius don’t have to show a negative test result to enter Saba.

For all other destinations besides St. Eustatius, the following applies Persons 11 years and older traveling to Saba must do a pre-travel test, which can be either a PCR test maximum of 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen maximum of 48 hours before ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39947-saba-eases-testing-requirements.html