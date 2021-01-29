Saba EC2 Ways of Wellbeing in Appeltjes van Oranje finals. | SMN NEWS

SABA:—The project Ways to Wellbeing of the Expertise Center Education Care Saba (EC2) is among the 12 finalists for the ‘Appeltjes van Oranje’ (Orange Apples) awards of the Oranje Fonds. “We are so proud,” said EC2 Director Henriette “Jet” van Heijnsbergen.

During the online final day on Thursday, January 28, the nominees presented their initiatives to each other and to the jury. Ways to Wellbeing of EC2 and 11 other initiatives were selected as finalists. Besides Saba, one other Dutch Caribbean island is in the finals: the Equine Foundation from Curaçao. The other 10 initiatives are from the Netherlands. This ...



