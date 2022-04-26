Saba exports more than 1M pounds recyclables. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba has exported more than 1 million US pounds in recyclables in 12 months, from March 2021 until March 2022. The recyclable materials were exported to the United States and handled at a waste management facility there. Combined with the last shipment of March 2022, a total of 1,0132,209 pounds in recyclables were transported off the island in containers.

Plastics

The vast majority of the export, about 70 percent, was plastics, of which 10 percent are bottles and caps. The rest, 60 percent, are miscellaneous plastics. All types of plastic can be recycled as long as they fit in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40210-saba-exports-more-than-1m-pounds-recyclables.html