Saba gathers for 47th edition of Saba Day. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The 47th edition of Saba Day was celebrated on Friday, December 2 in the presence of young and old, invited guests and elected officials, starting with the official program in the morning hours, including the hoisting of the flag, speeches, cultural performances, and a lively street fair in The Bottom in the afternoon. This year’s Saba Day theme is “Remis Velisque - With oars and sails.” The festivities continue during Saba Day Weekend.

The official program started with the singing of the Saba national anthem and the Flag Song by Elisabeth Henry, and the hoisting of the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41941-saba-gathers-for-47th-edition-of-saba-day.html