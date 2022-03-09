Saba gets ready for Saba Doet. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba is gearing up for Saba Doet, the volunteer action event of the Oranje Fonds, this Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12.

A grand total of 23 projects have been registered of which one is a double-day project. In total there are 567 spots for volunteers, which already have been largely filled. Almost 400 t-shirts, caps, and small first-aid sets were handed out to the volunteers during the kick-off event last Friday, March 4. There are still open spots for volunteers to fill.

