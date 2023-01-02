Saba Hydroponic Farm Project into final phase of construction. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Saba Hydroponic Farm Project, managed by Gezondheid Farms in collaboration with the public entity Saba, has entered the final phase of construction. The concrete slabs of the small and large greenhouses have been poured and the road to both greenhouses is ready.

With the construction of the two greenhouses being completed by mid-2023, or possibly earlier, operations toward crop production and sales are scheduled to start this spring. Currently, the farm has completed growing trials on lettuce, leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow squash, zucchini, bell peppers, okra, eggplant, watermelons, cantaloupes, and honeydew melons.

Strawberry plants

