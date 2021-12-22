Saba implements stricter measures. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Due to the fast-spreading of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Saba is taking stricter measures, starting Saturday, December 25 until the end of January 2022.

As of Saturday, all persons coming to Saba will be required to take a PCR test before being allowed to enter the island. “So no matter where you travel from, low/high or very high risk, a PCR test is mandatory. Residents of Saba who leave the island for two nights or less will not need to take a PCR test to re-enter the island but will have to follow stricter measures just as anyone else ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39342-saba-implements-stricter-measures.html