Saba Island Council attends course in Bonaire. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Members of the Saba Island Council left for Bonaire on Monday, May 16. The main goal of the trip to Bonaire is to attend a three-day course on ‘Open Governance’, facilitated by the Bonaire company Konsiliare BV.

Also on the program this week are meetings with the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN and the Immigration and Naturalization Service IND, as well as a visit to the Tabitha women’s refuge and the Department of Agriculture, Husbandry and Fisheries LVV.

Subjects that will come up during the Open Governance course include legislation, principles guiding transparency and accountability, structure and nature of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40393-saba-island-council-attends-course-in-bonaire.html