Saba, Kindernet sign twinning contract. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba and the Kindernet childcare organization from the Netherlands last week sealed their collaboration by signing a twinning contract.

As part of the BES(t)4Kids program, the Day Care and After School Care organizations on Saba are working in a twinning program together with Kindernet in the European Netherlands. The twinning program was set up to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices between the organizations. The program is mutually experienced by the partners as very inspiring and useful.

“Children in the Caribbean Netherlands are entitled to the same opportunities to develop optimally as children in the European ...



