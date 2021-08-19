Saba now has compost mulch program. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Saba is full of natural resources. One of those resources, often overlooked, is the greenery dumped in an area locally known as The Gut, located between the villages Windwardside and Hell’s Gate. To help fight climate change and global warming locally, the Public Entity Saba purchased a commercial-grade Timberwolf shredder to help the decomposition of vegetation and excess pallet debris.

Instead of placing the material to naturally decompose in The Gut, while producing global warming gases that harm the ozone, the Agricultural Department aims to shred the material to limit the harmful gas formations and have the end compost ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38316-saba-now-has-compost-mulch-program.html