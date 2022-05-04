Saba observes Memorial Day. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- As is customary on May 4, Memorial Day, the victims of World War II were remembered at the war monument in The Bottom. On the monument are the names of 130 persons of the Netherlands Antilles, including 12 Sabans, who perished during the 1940-1945 war.

Formerly, there were 129 names on the war monument, but on December 19, 2021, the name of the 130th person, Thelma Esther Polak was added. She was a Jewish nurse who was born on Saba in 1920 as the daughter of a Surinam Jewish doctor who worked on Saba. She perished at concentration ...



