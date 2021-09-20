Saba on coverpage Canada travel magazine. | SMN NEWS

SABA:---Saba was recently featured on the cover page of the September 2021 issue of Canada Travel & Lifestyle Magazine as well as in a two-page editorial detailing Saba’s unique assets, product review, and entry requirements. The magazine refers to Saba as “The secret treasure of the Dutch Caribean” and “The hidden jewel of the Caribbean.”

The Canada Travel & Lifestyle Magazine is distributed to a readership of over 100,000 online and the glossy magazine is distributed to high-income household paid subscribers of the Saturday Star in Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.

