Saba opens water bottling plant. | SMN NEWS

~Long-time wish to produce, bottle drinking water now a reality~

SABA:--- Saba celebrated a remarkable moment on Tuesday, November 2, with the official opening of the Saba Splash water bottling plant. At the new plant, 3-gallon and 5-gallon water bottles will be filled, using a state-of-the-art system that produces healthy, safe, and affordable drinking water, providing a basic need for the Saba people. The water bottling plant was constructed with funding of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW).

The opening of the Saba Splash bottling plant is a “significant milestone,” said Commissioner of Infrastructure and Water Affairs Bruce ...



