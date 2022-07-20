Saba promoted as environmental education island. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- A one-minute educational commercial about the Sea & Learn program and Saba as an environmental learning destination is featuring during primetime hours on US national TV throughout July. Taking place during all of October, the annual event features an impressive line-up of hands-on activities, lectures and discussions all designed to spotlight the island’s natural beauty as well as learn what is being done to protect it.

The commercial, produced by Viewpoint, first aired on Fox Business Network primetime TV on July 14. The commercial will also be aired during primetime hours (6:00 pm-11:45 pm) on CNN, MSNBC, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40910-saba-promoted-as-environmental-education-island.html