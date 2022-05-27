Saba, Statia further their collaboration. | SMN NEWS

SABA/STATIA:--- The public entities Saba and St. Eustatius during a meeting in St. Eustatius on Monday, May 23 agreed to further strengthen the cooperation between the two islands.

A small delegation from Saba, headed by Commissioner Bruce Zagers, traveled to St. Eustatius for a meeting to further the collaboration with St. Eustatius on different topics. It was agreed that the islands will explore further possibilities for a stronger joint approach on topics such as banking, notary, air and sea travel, waste management and recycling, and health care.

