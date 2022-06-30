Saba, Statia join forces to promote Makana Ferry service. | SMN NEWS

SABA/STATIA:--- The Public Entities Saba and St. Eustatius have joined forces to assist with the marketing of the Makana Ferry service.

Though the Makana Ferry is primarily responsible for the marketing activities of the ferry services between St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius, the Saba and Statia Tourism Offices can assist with marketing activities as part of the service agreement.

Therefore, the two tourism offices have joined forces and hired DUO Brandits, a full-service marketing company based in St. Eustatius, to help promote the ferry services. The agreement is for three months and will focus on marketing the Makana ferry ...



