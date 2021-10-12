SABA students thank NAGICO Insurances for Care kits. | SMN NEWS

THE BOTTOM:--- Students of the Saba Comprehensive and Sacred Heart Primary School in Saba have expressed a big thank you to NAGICO Insurances, for providing them with care packages, to help them maneuver face-to-face learning while staying safe in the pandemic.

The administrator of the NAGICO Saba Office, Sheritsa Brigida Oleana made a courtesy call to the schools, where she presented the packages to the eager students.

"Trying to return to a state of normalcy during a pandemic is very difficult, especially with the new strain of the COVID-19 Delta variant affecting many of us personally," she said. "We have gone



...



