Saba takes medical referral complaints a step higher, calls for investigation ZJCN. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba’s Executive Council on Thursday, October 27 decided to take its concerns about the long-standing problems with the medical referral system to a higher level, and has asked the Ministry of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport (VWS) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) for an independent investigation of the functioning of Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN.

In a letter to the Ministry of VWS, the Executive Council explained that it has reached out many times to ZJCN, written "countless" letters, and requested direct, in-person meetings to discuss the concerns and complaints of Saba patients



...



