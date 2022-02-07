Saba updates entry requirements. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba has updated its entry requirements per Monday, February 7, and now also allows a rapid antigen test within 48 hours of arrival by air and sea.

Until now, all travelers required a negative PCR test result. The test had to be taken within 72 hours prior to arrival on Saba. As of February 7, 2022, travelers may also enter Saba with a negative result of a rapid antigen test taken a maximum of 48 hours before arrival. This also applies to day-trippers.

All persons entering Saba must still fill out the Saba EHAS entry form within 24 hours ...



