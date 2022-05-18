Saba works on Water Vision. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- With the input of local stakeholders and the assistance of Dutch water operators Vitens Evides International (VEI), the Public Entity Saba has started the process to develop a Water Vision.

Two persons of VEI, Fred Elgers, and Eric Adams were on Saba earlier this month to meet with the stakeholders and to hold a two-day workshop for the core team of civil servants about the water supply system. Interview sessions were held with a cross-section of stakeholders, including Saba Cares, the Saba Business Association (SBA), Tourism Bureau, Public Health Department, Agricultural Department, the Economic Affairs policy advisor, and various ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40407-saba-works-on-water-vision.html