Saba youngster to finals Lions Clubs international poster contest. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— José Rodriguez (12) of Saba’s Sacred Heart School is the winner of Multiple District 60 in the annual Lions Clubs International Peace Poster Contest. José’s entry has been forwarded to compete in the finals on an international level.

José has the honor of being the first youngster from Saba to reach this far in the peace poster contest. This is the first time that an entry from Saba won in the Lions Club Multiple District 60. Saba and a range of other islands in the North Eastern Caribbean resort under Sub-District 60B.

In January 2021, the Saba Lions Club, ...



