SabaLovin website for youngsters launched on February 14. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- On February 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day, SabaLovin will be launched. On SabaLovin youngsters will get their answers to questions about sexual health and well-being. It normalizes the topic, creates an open conversation on sexual health in Saba, and makes sexual education accessible and relevant for local youth.

The website, being developed by the Public Health Department together with Soa Aids Nederland - Aids Fonds, will offer information about love and relationships, emotional well-being, being yourself, contraception, STIs, and knowing your boundaries. SabaLovin enables young people to make desirable, pleasant, and safe choices toward sexuality.



...



