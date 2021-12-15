Saint Martin Tourist Office has no knowledge of Miss World Contestant Lara Mateo. | SMN NEWS

~ Says support is only given to Miss Saint Martin Committee.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- First Vice President Valerie Damaseau said in an invited comment that the Saint-Martin Tourist Office was not contacted by anyone representing Lara Mateo as the Miss World contestant representing Sint Maarten or Saint Martin.

The First Vice President made clear that the only committee the French Tourist Office supports and rallies behind is the Miss Saint Martin Committee. Damaseau said she does not know who is financing Lara Mateo and she also does not know how she was chosen to be a Sint Maarten contestant.

