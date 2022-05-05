Salary adjustment for civil servants with lower income. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Public Entity Saba has raised the salary of a group of employees who earned below the minimum amount that is needed to cover their monthly costs.

The few dozen civil servants earned less than the amount that was calculated in a report by the Regioplan as the necessary minimum that a single parent needs. The Executive Council recently decided that the salaries of these civil servants go up retroactively per January 1, 2022.

The Island Council has been advocating the much-needed increase for this group of workers. However, due to financial constraints mostly caused by the free allowance ...



...



