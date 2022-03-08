Salute to all women on International Women’s Day 2022. | SMN NEWS

Message International Women’s Day 2022

By: Dr. Nilda Arduin

In the midst of the many issues and challenges facing our world, commemorating and celebrating women’s accomplishments today is even more important in order not to be distracted and lose sight of the plight. So, I salute the many concerned persons all over the globe, who kept the torch burning to empower women over the years.

Though much has been achieved to break the bias since the Women’s lib movement and feminism of my youth, there is much work yet ahead of us to raise the image of women in leadership ...



...



