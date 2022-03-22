Sarah calls for lowering of taxes on fuel to brace consumers for the fallout from the war in Ukraine, but says more has to be done. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- MP Wescot is obviously not amused by the public spats between members of the governing coalition.

“At a time when we need to bring all heads together to devise a plan to brace our consumers and thus our economy against the outrageous spike in prices, the governing parties seem only busy shouting at each other and communicating via the media.

Every answer seems to be “ we are working on it” and every suggestion is met with “we will consider”, but nothing really happens. In the meantime, we see a lot of finger-pointing, the latest being yet another debacle ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39968-sarah-calls-for-lowering-of-taxes-on-fuel-to-brace-consumers-for-the-fallout-from-the-war-in-ukraine-but-says-more-has-to-be-done.html