Sarah Follows up on the Changes to the Civil Code that Reduces the Period Allowed for Short Term Contracts, Extends Maternity Leave and Introduces Paternity Leave. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The changes in the Civil Code regarding short-term labor contracts, maternity, and paternity leave have been in the making since 2015! These changes were finally approved by Parliament on August 26, 2019. Upon investigation, it was revealed that this law was not published by Government, which is necessary for the law to go into effect”, said MP Sarah Wescot-Williams(UD) in a recent statement.

The MP explained that “pointing this omission out to Government only yielded the publication of a wrong version of the law, which had to be undone. The UD faction, initiator of these amendments, had provided the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39446-sarah-follows-up-on-the-changes-to-the-civil-code-that-reduces-the-period-allowed-for-short-term-contracts-extends-maternity-leave-and-introduces-paternity-leave.html