Sarah: Procrastination on democratic deficit and dispute regulation is leading to more contention in Kingdom relations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a riveting speech at the InterExpo in The Hague on Dec. 12th, the president of the Sint Maarten Parliament, MP Sarah Wescot reminded her audience why 70 years later in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the contentious issue of the very real democratic deficit continues to cloud the relationship in the constellation of the 4 Dutch countries.

