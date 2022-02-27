Sarah questions the status of the 2022 budget; what was the big rush after all? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On January 24th, 2022 the national budget was passed by a majority in Parliament. The Government via a note of amendment labeled the budget as urgent and in doing so eliminated the 6-week period afforded to the Ombudsman to examine any ordinance passed by parliament. Five weeks have since passed.

“Reflecting on the budget’s handling, it must be recalled that the handling turned into a totally unnecessary disputation, because the government, aided by a majority in parliament defied all rules and worse yet defended their actions with frivolous arguments”, MP Wescot stated in a recent release.

First, we had ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39777-sarah-questions-the-status-of-the-2022-budget-what-was-the-big-rush-after-all.html