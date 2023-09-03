Sarah: “Total disrespect and trampling of the constitution is the modus operandi of this crop of Ministers.” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— September 1, 2023, is the day by which constitutionally the country’s budget 2024 should be at the Parliament. In the next few days on September 12th, a new parliamentary year will be upon us with the constitutional obligation for the Governor or someone designated by him to present the government’s intentions for the year 2024, the DP leader stated in a release issued on September 1st.

