Sarkozy: Former French president sentenced to jail for corruption — BBC reports. | SMN NEWS

PARIS FRANCE:— French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in jail, two of them suspended, for corruption.

The 66-year-old was found guilty of trying to bribe a magistrate by offering him a prestigious job in return for information about a separate criminal case against Sarkozy.

He is the first former French president to receive a custodial sentence and is expected to appeal.

The judge said Sarkozy could serve a year at home with an electronic tag.

