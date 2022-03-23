SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) – Beyond the Pandemic. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As Sint Maarten transitions to endemic SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) transmission, a number of public health changes are underway.

1) As of 15th March 2022, Minister VSA relaxed the mask mandate – this means that masks are not legally required in any situation on Sint Maarten, however business owners can choose to implement their own mask policy.

2) After 25th March 2022:

a. CPS will no longer be managing individual cases of SARS-CoV-2 and will not be conducting source and contact tracing.

b. CPS will no longer issue quarantine or isolation letters.

