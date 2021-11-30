Satel presents new directory, calendar. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Local customers of the Saba Telecommunications Company Satel NV and Saba fans abroad can look forward to the new telephone directory and 2022 calendar which will become available by the end of this week. The directory and calendar were officially presented to the Executive Council on Tuesday, November 30.

Every two years, Satel NV publishes a new local directory with photos taken by Saba residents on its cover that show the island’s uniqueness. “We always use photos on the cover that is typically Saban,” said Satel’s Customer Care Supervisor and Administrative Assistant Sonya Johnson, who presented the directory and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39185-satel-presents-new-directory-calendar.html