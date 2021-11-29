Say Yes to the Booster shot. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) of St. Maarten announces the rollout of the booster shot of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The booster campaign will commence on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 between the hours of 8:30 am -12:00 pm and 1:30 pm -3:30 pm at Collective Prevention Services (CPS) located at the Vineyard Building in Philipsburg.

The Booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in the population, especially amongst those who are at high- risk for COVID -19 complications.

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Booster will also help those amongst us who are already fully vaccinated with the primary 2 ...



...



