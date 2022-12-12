SBC Christmas Market a successful end of Disability Awareness Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- From November 30th to Friday, December 2nd, the Sister Basilia Center (SBC) of the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) organized several events in honor of the international week for persons with Disabilities. The week was filled with client-related and community-based events, with the first-ever Christmas Market on Friday evening as the absolute highlight of the week. Mimi Hodge, Department Manager of the SBC: “The whole week was an absolute success, and we’re super happy with the great turnout. We thank everyone who helped make this week a great success for the clients.”

People with disabilities (one ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41998-sbc-christmas-market-a-successful-end-of-disability-awareness-week.html