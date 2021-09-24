Scale up carbon dioxide removal to achieve climate targets, urge United Nations regional leaders. | SMN NEWS

In a joint statement, the Executive Secretaries of the United Nations Regional Commissions have called for enhanced regional cooperation to develop nature-based and technological solutions for capturing CO2 emissions from the atmosphere and ensuring its long-term storage.

This week’s High-level Dialogue on Energy will be the first global gathering on energy mandated by the UN General Assembly since 1981. It gives all member states an opportunity to demonstrate their commitments and actions to achieve clean and affordable energy for all by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Time is running out to avert a climate emergency. Nations around the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38644-scale-up-carbon-dioxide-removal-to-achieve-climate-targets-urge-united-nations-regional-leaders.html