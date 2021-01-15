SCDF continues with planning of Carnival 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) is elated to announce the decision of the Council of Ministers to greenlight the planning and execution of Carnival 2021. SCDF was given the opportunity to present and discuss its COVID-19 precautions and plans to the Council of Ministers, and as such, the foundation is ready to meet and finalize planning with all Carnival stakeholders for St. Maarten’s annual festival this year.

Taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, SCDF is doing its best to ensure a safe and responsible festival for the revelers who are willing to adhere to the ...



