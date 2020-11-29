SCDF, new Kaiso association meet, discuss Carnival 2021 participation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and the newly formed Calypso association SKA (Soualiga Kaiso Association) met on Friday last to discuss areas of cooperation moving forward to Carnival 2021, with the ultimate goal of enhancing and ensuring further development of the art form of Calypso.

SCDF was represented in the meeting by its President Alston Lourens, Vice President Paula Gordon, and Treasurer Michael Granger. SKA was represented by its President Marvin “King Stunky” Dollison, Vice President Leroy “King Beau Beau” Brooks, Treasurer Jean-Louis “X-Ray” Rey, Assistant Secretary Andrew “Baker Jr” Richardson, and Assistant Treasurer Alberto “Fish Da ...



