SCDF presents Carnival COVID safety plan to Minister Ottley. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Monday presented the foundation’s COVID19 Safety Plan for Carnival 2022 to Minister of Public Health Omar Ottley.

The plan builds on the SCDF’s existing safety plan which would have been put in place if Carnival 2021 was held earlier this year. The foundation has expanded the Coronavirus protocols keeping in mind government’s initiatives and the availability of a vaccine.

