SCDF rolls out extensive health and safety measures. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has rolled out a safety and health plan for Carnival 2021 with the most COVID-19 preventative measures than any other event to date. The foundation went public for the first time with a plan that covers every aspect of the festival in April and one that attempts to create a fully sanitized bubble in Carnival Village.

In other words, every person that enters the village will pass through sanitizing measures including state-of-the-art sanitizing tunnels. Once in Carnival Village patrons will have to adhere to strict measures (see below). The foundation also secured ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36622-scdf-rolls-out-extensive-health-and-safety-measures.html