SCDF: ‘We are not fighting to wukup, we are fighting to work. | SMN NEWS

~ Safety plan launching on Friday ~

President of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) Alston Lourens on Wednesday said this misconception that Carnival organizers and stakeholders are fighting “just to party” belittles what the festival means for employment and economy. “We are not fighting to wukup,” he said, we are fighting to work!”

Lourens explained that the foundation fully understands concerns, but is simply asking for the chance to remedy a terrible situation for its stakeholders and generate economic activity for the country. He stressed that there is no economic stimulus from government that can put 1,000 ...



