Scooter accident claims life of young woman. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— An accident that took place on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at the entrance of Sandy Ground just after the bridge has claimed the life of a 19 year old young woman.

The accident involved a two-wheeler that crashed into an oncoming flatbed truck.

The 19-year-old girl who was driving the scooter passed a vehicle and could not avoid the flatbed truck that was coming in front. The victim was transported to Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in serious condition. She died soon after from her injuries.

In the space of four days, this is the second fatal accident to occur on



