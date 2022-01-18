Scooter accident on the Bush Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police department received several calls around 12.30 pm on Tuesday afternoon for an accident on the Bush Road next to Miss Lally Center.

Several patrols and ambulance personnel was Dispatched to the location.

The accident turned out to be between a scooter that was going towards the church Hill roundabout and a gray jeep that was coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the gray jeep made a left turn without giving right away to the scooter rider causing the collision.

The rider suffered a broken leg and bruises to his body.

