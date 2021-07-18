Scooter accident with a 3-year-old child. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police are investigating an accident where a three-year-old child allegedly fell off a scooter.

According to an ongoing investigation, it appeared that on Friday, July 16, at about 8:30 pm, a mother and her child were at a restaurant in Dutch Quarter making some purchases.

Inexplicably, the child left the restaurant and hopped on a scooter together with a man who is an acquaintance of the mother. The scooter rider with the child on board was attempting to drive away when he lost control of the scooter and fell on the pavement along with the child. After, the scooter ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38104-scooter-accident-with-a-3-year-old-child.html