Scooter rider dies after collision. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A Motorbike driver died in head-on collision in the vicinity of Jack Hill on A.JC Browers Road. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that there was a head-on collision between two motorbike riders causing one of them to lose his life.

Police has since closed off part of Cole Bay Hill as police investigate the cause of the deadly accident.

This is the first person that has lost their life due to a road accident for the year 2021.



