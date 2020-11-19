Scooter rider severely injured in collision. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The personnel of the Traffic Department is investigating a serious accident which took place on Tuesday evening November 17th, 2020 around 8:00 pm, on the Rhine Road, whereby a scooter rider was severely injured.

According to the preliminary investigation, the rider with the initials C.M. was traveling in the direction of Cupecoy when for reasons still unknown, lost control and collided with one of the large stones on the side of the road. As a result of the collision, the rider suffered severe lacerations to his face. He was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36191-scooter-rider-severely-injured-in-collision.html