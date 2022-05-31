Scooter rider succumbed to injuries after accident in Grand Case Monday evening. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT: A young scooter rider who was involved in an accident Monday night has succumbed to his injuries. The young man Dawell Clairvoyant was also an honorary citizen of Martinique and the city of Saint-Anne.

Dawell Clairvoyant passed away yesterday after a violent road accident in Saint-Martin.

The 29-year-old was the rider of a motorcycle when he was involved in a violent road traffic accident with two other vehicles in the Grand Case.

