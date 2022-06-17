SDA Grade 6 class donates play equipment to SMMC. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- The grade 6 class of the St. Maarten Seventh-Day Adventist School (SDA) recently donated play equipment to the pediatric in-patient ward of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and gave existing patio furniture a facelift as part of their community project.

Every year, the graduating grade 6 class engages in a community project to encourage students to put being good citizens into practice. This year, the grade 6 class chose the pediatric in-patient ward of SMMC. After considering COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to donate a piece of play equipment, which was funded by the class.

The class also ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40664-sda-grade-6-class-donates-play-equipment-to-smmc.html