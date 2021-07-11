SEA: Tax Laws need to be amended to Facilitate SME Sector. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Soualiga Employers Association (SEA) is calling upon the Government of Sint Maarten to show some more leniency towards the business community and primarily so to our local Small Medium Enterprise (SME) category of businesses. SEA thinks that with leniency that should include tax holiday/exemption for local businesses for defining a period, couple with improved facilitation as it relates to immigration and labor processes for the business sector would serve as a stimulant towards increased economic activity.

SEA has taken note, that the current guidelines and requirements for businesses to obtain tax holidays do not cater to our SME ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38043-sea-tax-laws-need-to-be-amended-to-facilitate-sme-sector.html