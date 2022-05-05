SEA: The Prime Minister should address the Nation on the COHO | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Soualiga Employers Association (SEA) does understand and agrees that there is a need for socio-economic reforms for our country's growth and economic prosperity. Even though the reforms presented under the COHO (in Dutch: Caraibisch orgaan voor hervorming en ontwikkeling) may provide such, the SEA believes that due to the lack of consultation with civil society and the fast-tracking of its implementation which has undoubtedly bypassed legal instruments, established policies and key institutions has created a void in the understanding, confidence, and guarantee of the COHO in itself.

